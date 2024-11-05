Water bottling plant gutted in fire in MP town; none injured

Mhow (MP), Nov 5 (PTI) A fire gutted a private company's packaged mineral water bottling plant near Manpur town in Indore district on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Advertisment

The blaze caused multiple explosions, but there were no injuries in the incident, the official said.

"A fire broke out at a water bottling plant located in the Yashwantnagar panchayat area at about 10 am. Panic gripped people who were under a factory shed after they heard sound of explosions emanating from the fire-affected area," Manpur police station in-charge Ravishankar Parikh told PTI.

The flames quickly spread because of the presence of plastic bottles and gelatin sticks in large quantities inside the facility, he informed.

Advertisment

Fire brigade personnel from Manpur and Mhow were immediately called and they took around three hours to douse the flames, said the police officer.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, but initial reports suggest an electrical short-circuit sparked the blaze, according to Parikh.

The company was yet to give an initial estimate of losses suffered in the incident, he added. PTI COR MAS RSY