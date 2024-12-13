Water conservation drive launched in scarcity-hit talukas of Thane district

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched "Shivjal Surajya Abhiyan" to make water scarcity-hit Shahapur and Murbad talukas tanker free, an official said on Friday.

The campaign, which began on December 10, 2024, will focus on improving water supply and groundwater recharge through a series of water conservation projects, a release issued by the Thane Zilla Parishad stated.

A district-level committee has been formed to monitor the successful implementation of the campaign, it said.

According to the release, the campaign will include construction and repair of dams, enhancing water storage through KT and storage dams, and improving percolation ponds and village ponds.

The programme will also involve cleaning and repairing drinking water wells and silting ponds and establishing rooftop rainwater harvesting systems through bore wells and recharge shafts.

The programme will run from December 10, 2024, to September 30, 2025, with group development officers touring villages to assess needs and coordinate efforts with local authorities.

The initiative will be funded through a variety of sources, including district planning, tribal and non-tribal sub-schemes, Jalyukta Shivar, MREGS, and CSR funds. The district administration aims to ensure a consistent supply of 40 to 45 litres of water per person annually in tanker-affected areas, the release said. PTI COR ARU