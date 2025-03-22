Water conservation: HZL to start 4,000 KLD zero liquid discharge plant in Rajasthan

Udaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Limited has recycled more than 18 billion litres of water in the 2023-24 financial year which is roughly equivalent to the annual water usage of nearly 1 lakh households in the state, the company said on Saturday.

On the occasion of World Water Day, it also announced that it would inaugurate a 4,000 kilolitres per day (KLD) Zero Liquid Discharge plant at Rampura Agucha in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district in the coming week. Rampura Agucha is home to the world's largest underground zinc mining operation.

According to an official, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) has maintained a "zero liquid discharge approach that ensures water and effluent are treated, recycled and reused, significantly reducing its reliance on freshwater while eliminating liquid discharge".

Its approach to water conservation encompasses operations and community-led water stewardship initiatives.

"The company has maintained a zero liquid discharge stance. This new facility (at Rampura Agucha), alongside existing zero liquid discharge plants at Zinc Smelter Debari, Dariba Smelting Complex, Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter, and Zawar Group of Mines further propels the company's vision of responsible water management," said Priya Agarwal Hebbar, the chairperson of HZL.

"Our water stewardship approach extends beyond operational efficiency in ensuring long-term water security for both communities and industries," she said, adding the company has been driving large-scale community water initiatives to enhance groundwater recharge and improve rural water access.

"At Agucha, in Bhilwara district, we have undertaken pond renovation work covering Agucha panchayat. This project will revitalise the biodiversity around villages, enhance the availability of water and positively impact nearly 25,000 people," Hebbar said.

Similarly, in the Rajsamand district, HZL has undertaken pond-deepening activity covering four villages, benefitting more than 10,000 people, she added.