Water conservation important to achieve development goals: Jal Shakti minister

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil on Tuesday stressed the need to work for water conservation, utilising technological interventions for it, to achieve the goal of a developed India.

He said if measures are not adopted for the conservation and management of water now, future generations will hold today’s generation accountable.

Paatil was speaking at the 13th High Powered Review Board meeting of the Brahmaputra Board and the inauguration of the two-day Springshed Management Workshop 2024 here.

The minister emphasised the urgent need for a national commitment to water conservation and said, "It is high time for all of us to focus on conserving our water sources and managing them wisely to protect them for future generations." An official release said the High Powered Review meeting took stock of initiatives to advance the Brahmaputra Board's strategic goals, including a transformation plan, recruitment and deputation policy reviews, remote work provisions, basin and sub-basin master plan assessments and effective utilisation of EFC-approved river basin management funds.

Several key decisions were made to enhance the Board's operational capacity.

Plans were approved to establish a Central Planning Unit (CPU) and Project Management Unit (PMU) at the Board's headquarters for better oversight and project execution.

Additionally, specialised cells focused on information technology, artificial intelligence, data management, media and communication, monitoring and quality management, GIS and remote sensing, and international cooperation to build institutional expertise.

The high-level meeting was attended by senior officials and ministers responsible for water resources and related sectors from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Springshed Management Workshop, organised by the Brahmaputra Board, brought together stakeholders to discuss strategies for spring preservation and sustainable water resource management, underscoring the Centre's commitment to innovative water conservation.