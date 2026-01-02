Water contamination deaths: Indore commissioner shunted out, 2 officials suspended

Indore, Jan 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday evening announced that he had ordered the removal of the Indore municipal commissioner following the deaths due to water contamination, and also the suspension of two senior officials.

In a post on X following a review meeting on the issue, CM Yadav said his government will not tolerate any laxity with regard to the tragedy, and strict action was being taken.

He had ordered the "removal" of municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, and the suspension of additional municipal commissioner Rohit Sissoniya and in-charge superintendent engineer of Public Health Engineering department Sanjeev Shrivastava, the CM said.

Earlier in the day, the government informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the Bhagirathpura health crisis has been categorised as a "public health contingency", and the situation has successfully stabilised following the implementation of emergency measures and continuous monitoring.

According to officials, at least four deaths caused by the contamination have been confirmed. PTI HWP KRK