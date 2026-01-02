Water contamination: Uma wants MP govt to do 'severe atonement for sin', seeks action against guilty

Bhopal, Jan 2 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday targeted her party-led government in Madhya Pradesh over the deaths in Indore due to contaminated water, asking it to do a "severe atonement" for the "sin", and seeking "maximum punishment to all the culprits - from bottom to top".

Terming the episode as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's "testing time" as it has "tarnished" the state, the former CM said an apology must be sought from the affected people.

Residents of Bhagirathpura locality in Indore began developing symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea last week after consuming water supplied by the municipal corporation last week. The water was later found to be contaminated.

While locals have claimed that 15 people, including a six-month-old child, died so far, the health department maintains that four persons have succumbed. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said he has received information about 10 deaths.

In a post on X, Uma Bharti said, "The deaths in Indore at the end of 2025 due to drinking contaminated water have shamed and tarnished our state, our government, and our entire system." In the city that received the award for the state's cleanest city, there is so much ugliness, filth, and poisoned water that has already claimed countless lives, and the death toll is rising, she said.

Bharti said, "The price of life is not two lakh rupees, because their families remain immersed in grief for a lifetime. A severe atonement must be made for this sin, an apology must be sought from the affected people, and maximum punishment must be given to all the culprits from bottom to top." "This is a testing time for (MP CM) Mr Mohan Yadav," she said.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav ordered disciplinary action against top officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation, including immediate transfer of an Additional Commissioner from the city, over the water contamination episode.

More than 1,400 people have been affected by vomiting and diarrhoea in Bhagirathpura over the past nine days, officials have said.

A leakage was found in the main drinking water supply pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura, at a spot over which a toilet has been constructed, they have said, adding the leakage led to contamination of the water supply. PTI BNS MAS NP