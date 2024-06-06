Water crisis in national capital: There should be no wastage of water by Delhi govt, says SC

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) There should be no wastage of water by the Delhi government since there is an "acute water crisis", the Supreme Court said on Thursday while directing the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus drinking water for the national capital by June 7.

The apex court recorded the measures recommended in a meeting convened by the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to prevent wastage of water.

A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan noted the suggested measures, which included separating commercial and domestic water supply and curtailing industrial and recreational uses. It also emphasised on efficient water distribution in parched areas.

"We are conscious of the fact that since there is an acute water crisis in Delhi, there should be no wastage of water by the Delhi Government for which, we record the following suggested measures as has been recommended in the meeting convened by the Upper Yamuna River Board which are as hereunder…," the bench said in its order.

One of the measures said recycled water be used for secondary purposes such as gardening, car washing etc. "Lining of raw water conveyance channels for long distance water transfer including use of closed conduit wherever feasible to bring down conveyance losses. In particular, urgent action is needed for the Delhi Branch/ Delhi Sub Branch which will bring down losses substantially (of the order of 25 per cent)," another measure suggested by the board said.

The apex court said in compliance of its June 3 order, the UYRB had convened a meeting on June 5 and discussed the issues concerning water crisis faced by Delhi residents.

"Two pertinent issues discussed in the said meeting were the one related to the actualisation of water sharing MoU (memorandum of understanding) between the state of Delhi and the state of Himachal Pradesh and other one related to the additional drinking water required by Delhi for addressing the present drinking water crisis and the way forward," it said.

On additional water required by Delhi for addressing the present crisis and the way forward, the bench said the board has noted that the Delhi government representative told the meeting that seven water treatment plants with installed capacity of 575 MGD (million gallons per day) are dependent on water supplied from Yamuna/Ravi-Beas basins which are received in Delhi through a canal system of Haryana and Yamuna river route.

"The average production of water from these plants was of the order of 568 MGD for the month of May 2024," it noted, adding that the representative of the Delhi government had indicated that additional 150 cusecs water for the ending June 2024 or onset of monsoon, whichever is earlier, will help them in addressing the present crisis.

"Representative of Delhi government thereafter requested Haryana to consider the request on humanitarian ground as Delhi is facing extraordinary and excessive demand of water due to ongoing heat wave condition," it noted.

The bench said the board has noted that Haryana indicated that similar extraordinary heat wave conditions are also prevailing in their state leading to excessive demand for water, both in rural and urban areas, and therefore, it will be difficult to consider any additional release from Haryana at this juncture.

It said the board has also noted that Haryana does not have any surplus water to share with Delhi without compromising their own requirement.

"After deliberations, board recommended that to meet the drinking water requirement during the present summer season before the onset of monsoon or June 30, 2024, whichever is earlier, Delhi government may send a formal request to Haryana government for consideration to release 150 cusecs of additional water on humanitarian ground…," it noted.

"Although, the board records that the state of Haryana is also facing a similar heat wave condition as in Delhi, but there is no material placed before us to make out that there is an acute drinking water crisis in Haryana," the bench said in its order.

It said Himachal Pradesh has no objection and is ready and willing to release the surplus drinking water available with it.

While directing Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus drinking water available with it from the upstream so that the water reaches Hathnikund barrage and Delhi through Wazirabad, the bench said Haryana shall facilitate its flow. It was hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 10.