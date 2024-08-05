Water discharge from DVC dams reduced to 49,000 cusecs following improvement in weather

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on Monday said that water discharge from its dams has reduced to 49,000 cusecs this morning, a sharp drop from 1.2 lakh cusecs the previous day.

This reduction in water discharge is primarily due to improved weather conditions and decreased rainfall, it said.

The DVC operates several hydropower projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The DVC released 1.2 lakh cusecs of water from Panchet and Maithon dams along the Jharkhand-West Bengal border on Sunday morning after heavy discharge of water from Tenughat upstream.

DVC does not foresee any major flooding threat downstream at present.

"I do not foresee any flood threat now with the improvement in rainfall and West Bengal's good work in river dredging and water flow management, which has nearly doubled the water holding capacity to 1.5 lakh cusecs," a DVC official said.

In South Bengal, districts like Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, and Howrah are impacted by DVC's water release.

Water release decisions are taken by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which includes representatives from the West Bengal government.