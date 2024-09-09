Water discharge from Jayakwadi dam into Godavari reaches 6288 cusecs: Official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) The water discharge from Jayakwadi Dam into Godavari river reached 6288 cusecs at 7pm on Monday, a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar official said.

The discharge quantity stood at 3144 cusecs in the afternoon, he added.

"We had lifted six gates by 6 inches earlier in the day. Later, in the evening, another six gates were lifted. This has taken total number of gates lifted to 12. A warning has been issued to nearby villages on rise in the river's water level," he added. PTI AW BNM