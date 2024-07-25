Water discharge from Koyna, Khadakwasla dams to increase amid heavy rains: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said water discharge from Koyna dam in Satara and Khadakwasla dam in Pune was expected to increase due to incessant rains in the catchment areas and instructed the officials concerned to take necessary action.

In a social media post on X, Fadnavis, who holds the water resources portfolio, said, "Several part of the state received continued showers prompting the water resources department officials to release water from the respective dams. The officials are asked to keep the civic body informed about the possible increase in the discharge." "The discharge from Khadakwasla dam increased from 35,000 cusecs to 40,000 today evening. The decision regarding managing the outflow will be taken on Friday morning after reviewing the situation. Similarly, Koyna dam discharge also increased from 20,000 cusecs to 30,000 cusecs today afternoon and it could be increased to 40,000 by Friday morning," he added.

Fadnavis said the state government was in touch with its counterpart in Karnataka on the Almatti Dam there so that flooding in Sangli and parts of Kolhapur can be avoided.

"We are in regular communication with the Karnataka government and chief engineer of the Almatti dam. It is decided to maintain full reservoir level at 517.5 meters to minimise the water spreading in nearby areas," Fadnavis said on X.

Earlier in the day, Congress legislator from Kolhapur Satej Patil met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar requesting help to ensure his district is not affected due to water breaching the banks of the Krishna river.

Heavy rains battered Pune district through the day, flooding low lying areas, leading to people from several localities being evacuated by NDRF teams. In Sinhagad Road area, teams from the Army were deployed as a precautionary measure for relief efforts. PTI ND BNM