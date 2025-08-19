Water discharge underway from Khadakwasla Dam in Pune; surrounding areas put on flood alert

Pune, Aug 19 (PTI) Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Pune on Tuesday led to the discharge of water from Khadakwasla dam, prompting the authorities to alert localities around the Mutha River.

Pune city and the ghats around the region, including the catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar dams, have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning.

According to the irrigation department, additional water is being released into the Mutha River from Khadakwasla reservoir.

"Currently, water from Khadakwasla dam is being released at 19,334 cusecs. However, considering the inflow of water into the reservoir, it will be increased to 25,626 cusecs from 5 pm onwards," said an official from the irrigation department.

He said, considering the rainfall activity in the catchment areas, the discharge of water is likely to be increased, and people living along the river should remain alert.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi said that the weather department has issued a red alert for the ghat sections in Pune district.

"If heavy rains continue and more water needs to be released from the dam, a flood-like situation may occur in the low-lying localities," he said.

All departments and civic authorities are working in tandem and keeping a close watch on the rain situation, he said. PTI SPK ARU