Water enters Bihar assembly premises, minister's homes after heavy rain in Patna

Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) The Bihar assembly premises, bungalows of several ministers nearby and several other places including hospitals in Patna were left water-logged following incessant rain in the state capital on Sunday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected various affected areas to take stock of the situation.

The city experienced 41.8 mm of rain that inundated majority of posh localities and low-lying areas, including Strand Road, Rajbansi Nagar, Boring Road, Bailey Road and Patliputra Colony, besides causing disruption of vehicular movement.

The Bihar assembly premises witnessed water-logging. Similar was the scene at the official bungalows of several state ministers who reside a few hundred metres away.

The chief minister inspected sump pump houses in various areas and directed officials to ensure that the city does not witness waterlogging during heavy downpour.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Nitin Nabin called an emergency meeting after visuals and reports of waterlogging surfaced on social media from across the city.

The minister took note of the lack of preparedness and the response system, said a statement issued by his office.

Nabin said all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back to duty immediately and no leave should be sanctioned till September 30, according to his office.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed officials of the district administration across the state to remain alert as the water level of several rivers was rising following continuous rainfall over the past two days.

Officials in the state Water Resources Department on Sunday the situation is not alarming so far.

"Rain in the past few days have raised the water level of Gandak, Kosi, Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Mahananda and Kamla rivers in the state. Rivers are flowing above danger mark at certain places in Patna, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Bagaha, Purnea, Supaul, Darbhanga, Khagaria and Jhanjharpur in the state", said an official bulletin. PTI PKD NN