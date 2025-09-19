Water from suspended Indus Water Treaty to be supplied to Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan: Khattar

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday that the water saved due to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will be made available to Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan within the next one to one and a half years.

Remarking that sometimes disasters can prove to be blessings in disguise, stating, "aapda mein bhi avsar," Khattar explained that following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan was "suspended." "The large quantity of water that was discharged towards Pakistan will now be brought and supplied to Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan in the coming one or one and a half years," the minister said, addressing a programme to launch the drainage master plan of the national capital.

India decided to suspend the decades-old treaty in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. India informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, citing Pakistan's breach of the treaty's conditions.

The treaty, in effect since 1960, governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan. The Indus river system includes the main river, the Indus, along with its tributaries: the Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Under the treaty, India was granted exclusive rights to the water of the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- amounting to an average annual flow of about 33 million acre-feet (MAF).

The water of the western rivers -- the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab -- amounting to an average annual flow of around 135 MAF, which was largely allocated to Pakistan, has now been stopped and is available to be used by India.