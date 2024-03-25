Water level in 750 minor irrigation projects in Marathwada at 12.92 pc, down from 34.28 pc last year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) The water level in 750 minor irrigation projects in Maharashtra's Marathwada region stood at 12.92 per cent, down from 34.28 per cent at this time last year, an official said on Monday.

The irrigation department released a report on water levels in 750 projects in eight Marathwada districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed and Parbhani as on March 22.

"Water storage stands at 210.91 million cubic metres (MCM), which is 12.92 per cent of capacity, in Marathwada. On March 22 last year, the water storage was 578.06 MCM, or 34.28 per cent of total capacity. The water level has come down from 34.28 per cent to 12.92 per cent, a drop of 21.36 per cent," the report stated.

"The lowest is in Jalna, with just 2,40 MCM water in 57 projects, which is 1.42 per cent of storage capacity. The highest storage, at 36.09 per cent, is in 80 irrigation projects in Nanded district," the report added.

District wise minor irrigation projects and their storage: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- 13.37 pc Jalna- 1.42 pc Beed- 10:49 pc Latur- 11.83 pc Dharashiv- 9.34 pc Nanded- 36.09 pc Parbhani- 9.62 pc Hingoli- 21.14 pc. PTI AW BNM