Water level in artificial lake in Uttarakhand's Syanachatti recedes by 12 feet

Uttarkashi: Water level in the artificial lake that formed in Syanachatti of Uttarkashi district after debris obstructed the flow of the Yamuna river has decreased by about 12 feet, officials said on Saturday.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said that the channel created in the artificial lake by disaster response teams to drain the water is bearing fruit.

"A channel was created to drain the lake, and today the water level of the lake has decreased by 12 feet," Arya said, adding that the Syanachatti bridge, which was briefly underwater, has now resurfaced.

The bridge is now being cleaned and will soon be opened for traffic under police supervision, the DM said.

Due to heavy rains, a temporary lake formed on Thursday in Syanachatti when boulders and debris from the hills fell into town and blocked the river flow.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun, the artificial lake had flooded houses, hotels and other buildings in the town, which is located on the way to Yamunotri — a part of the revered Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage in Uttarakhand.

Following this, about 300 people had to be shifted to safer places.

The Centre said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Public Works Department, the irrigation department and other agencies are present at the spot and continuing their work to drain the lake completely.

A Central Water Commission team is also present at the site and is monitoring the water level of the Yamuna River.