Water level in artificial lake in Uttarakhand's Syanachatti recedes by 2 feet

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Aug 22 (PTI) Water level in the artificial lake that has formed in Syanachatti of Uttarkashi district has decreased by about two feet, officials said on Friday.

They said that the blockage in the river took place on Thursday evening, after boulders fell from the hills into town, obstructing the flow of the Yamuna river. Efforts are being made to release the blocked water, officials added.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Public Works Department, Irrigation Department and other agencies are present at the spot.

The officials said that the level in the artificial lake has decreased by about two feet, but this has happened naturally as various teams are struggling to channelise the water.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Dehradun, the artificial lake has already flooded houses, hotels and other buildings in the town, which is located on the way to Yamunotri — a part of the revered Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage in Uttarakhand.

Further, the bridge in the town is nearly completely submerged in the water, affecting vehicular movement.

According to the SEOC, there are over 40 houses and hotels in the area, and about 300 people have been shifted to safer places.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said that various teams are engaged in channelising the water, but they are facing challenges.

Other options are also being considered by the relief and rescue teams, Suman added.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Prashant Arya and Yamunotri MLA Sanjay Dobhal have also reached the town.

Arya said drones are monitoring the entire area while teams from the Health, Revenue and Food Supply departments are engaged in relief efforts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the disaster management secretary to take necessary steps for the drainage of water from the lake.

The chief minister has also directed to ensure the availability of food, LPG, medicines, fuel and other essential commodities for the affected people in the area. PTI DPT ANM AMJ AMJ