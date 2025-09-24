Water level in river Godavari increases; waterlogging in Nashik due to rain

Nashik, Sep 23 (PTI) As incessant rain continued to lash Nashik district of Maharashtra since Monday morning, water level in many dams has increased, officials said on Tuesday.

Water level in the Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has also increased due to rain in its catchment area.

As a result, water has been discharged from the dam and water level in River Godavari, the main river in the district, has also increased, they said.

Water level in Darna, another important river in the district, has also gone up.

The city received 47.5 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

As a result, small temples in Ramkund area and the Goda Ghat region alongside the river Godavari were submerged in water as the river experienced flooding. There was waterlogging in some parts of the city which resulted in traffic congestion and normal life was disrupted. Some areas also experienced power cuts for some time. PTI COR RSY