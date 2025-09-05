Water level in Yamuna stands at 207.31 metres, likely to recede further

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.31 metres at 8 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres.

According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am and receded to 207.33 metres at 7 am. The water is likely to recede further during the day, officials said.

The flood bulletin issued by authorities on Wednesday morning said that the level was likely to be at 207.15 metres by 8 pm and was likely to continue the downward trend.

The river has unleashed fury in low-lying areas in the last few days, submerging homes, displacing people and affecting businesses.

Old Railway Bridge is the flood-forecasting station for Delhi. The district authorities have cautioned people against venturing out into the swollen river for swimming, boating or recreational purposes.