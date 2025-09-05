Water level in Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stands at 207.33 metres, likely to recede further

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres. According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water is likely to recede further during the day. The river has unleashed fury in low-lying areas in the last few days, submerging homes, displacing people and affecting businesses. Old Railway Bridge is the flood-forecasting station for Delhi. The district authorities have cautioned people against venturing out into the swollen river for swimming, boating or recreational purposes. PTI SLB MNK MNK