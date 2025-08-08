Water level in Yamuna inches closer to danger level in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The water level in Yamuna reached 205.10 metres at 8 am on Friday, just a few notches away from the danger level of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, officials said.

A day earlier, the water level was recorded at 204.88 metres, crossing the warning level of 204.50 metres, since then the water level has been increasing.

According to officials, an alert has been issued to all the agencies concerned to take precautionary measures to deal with a potential flood-like situation, and announcements are being made along the banks of the rising river.

"Water discharge at Hathnikund Barrage was recorded at 24,613 cusecs and 46,290 cusecs at Wazirabad Barrage on Friday at 8 am," the flood control bulletin from the district magistrate East office said.

The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

According to irrigation and flood control department, around 12,000 residents living in low-lying areas are being alerted, and the respective sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) are actively monitoring the situation.

"Plans are in place to safely relocate people to secure areas if necessary, the minister added," official said.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. In 2023, the Yamuna reached an unprecedented level of 208.66 metres. PTI SSM SKY SKY