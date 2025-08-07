Water level in Yamuna inches closer to danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The water level in Yamuna reached 205.03 metres at 5 pm on Thursday, just a few notches away from the danger mark of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, officials said.

The water level was recorded at 204.88 metres at 8 am on Thursday, crossing the warning level of 204.50 metres. Since then the water level has been increasing, the officials said.

An alert has been issued to all the agencies concerned to take precautionary measures to deal with a potential flood-like situation, and announcements are being made along the banks of the rising river, they said.

"Water discharge at the Hathnikund Barrage was recorded at 32,640 cusecs and 46,290 cusecs at Wazirabad Barrage at 5 pm on Thursday," a bulletin from the East Delhi district magistrate's office said.

For the first time this monsoon season, the discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana exceeded 50,000 cusecs, peaking at 61,000 cusecs around 6 am on Wednesday.

"Since then, around 50,000-40,000 cusecs of water has been released from the Hathnikund Barrage every hour," an official said.

The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, while evacuation starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

Irrigation and Flood Control Department minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday held a ground inspection at the regulator drain No. 12 in Indraprastha Estate.

"Yamuna’s water level typically rises during this time. The department is fully alert and active. The significant difference this time is that all the gates of the ITO Barrage are open. Unlike 2023, no gate is closed, and hence the flow of water remains uninterrupted. The situation is completely under control,” Verma said.

Around 12,000 residents in the low-lying areas have already been alerted, and the respective sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) are actively monitoring the situation, the minister said, adding that plans are in place to safely relocate people to secure areas if necessary.

"All the barrages, regulators, pumping stations, and drainage systems are being closely monitored. Drain cleaning and backup arrangements have also been reviewed to ensure preparedness," Verma said.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. In 2023, the Yamuna reached an unprecedented level of 208.66 meters. PTI SSM ARI