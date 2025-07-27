Water level rises in rivers, dams as heavy rain pours in parts of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 27 (PTI) As heavy rains and strong winds continued in parts of Kerala, water levels of various rivers and dams rose, homes were damaged by uprooted trees and power supply was disrupted in many areas of the state.

In Wayanad district, shutters of the Banasura Sagar dam were opened around 85 cm in the morning to release around 100 cusecs (Cubic feet per second) of water in view of heavy rains in its catchment area, the district administration said.

It warned people living on the banks of the river downstream and other low-lying areas to be cautious.

In Pathanamthitta district, all three shutters of the Moozhiyar reservoir were opened to release water as its levels rose above the 'red alert' mark of 190 meters.

The Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB), meanwhile, issued 'flood warning alerts' in respect of Manimala, Pamba and Achankovil rivers in Pathanamthitta, Muvattupuzha, Kaliyar and Periyar in Ernakulam, Pallikkal in Kollam and Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district of the state.

It also issued 'alerts' with regard to Bharathappuzha and Chalakudy rivers in Thrissur, Thodupuzha in Idukki, Bhavani in Palakkad, Korappuzha in Kozhikode, Valapattanam in Kannur and Kabani in Wayanad district of Kerala.

It warned people living on the banks of these rivers to be vigilant and be prepared to move to safer places if required.

The India Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' in nine districts of the state for the day. A 'yellow alert' signals "heavy rain" between 6 and 11 cm.