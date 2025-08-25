Water level rises in rivers in Punjab, inundating many villages; schools to remain shut in Hoshiarpur, Pathankot

Hoshiarpur/Pathankot (Punjab), Aug 25 (PTI) The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas and release of surplus water from the Pong and Bhakra dam, compounding problems for villages in several districts of Punjab.

The district administration of Hoshiarpur on Monday ordered the closure of all schools on August 26 and 27, while the Pathankot administration also announced a holiday in all educational institutions including colleges on August 26 in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

The Fazilka district administration ordered the closure of all schools in 20 villages near the Sutlej river in the wake of rising water levels because of incessant rain.

The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Water release from the Pong dam continued while several low-lying villages of the Tanda region remained inundated for the past several days.

Floodwaters from the Beas entered agricultural fields near Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian and Mehtabpur villages in Mukerian subdivision of Hoshiarpur on Sunday evening after heavy rain in the Chakki Khad catchment of Pathankot led to a surge of water in the river, causing it to overflow from embankments.

The Punjab government has already announced a special 'girdawari' (loss assessment) to ascertain losses, including crop damage, in flood-affected areas.

Rain lashed many parts of Punjab and some places in Haryana on Monday. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district on August 26 and 27 in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

She said the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students and staff, as several roads leading to schools are waterlogged.

The Meteorological Department has also predicted more rain in the coming days, she added.

The District Education Officers (Secondary and Elementary Education) have been directed to ensure compliance with the order.

The Pathankot district administration declared a holiday in all educational institutions on August 26 in the wake of incessant rains.

"Keeping in mind the continuous rains in Pathankot district, a holiday is declared in all government/non-government schools, colleges and other educational institutions of Pathankot district on August 26," read an order issued by Pathankot Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Uppal.

The educational institutions remained shut on Monday as well.

Several villages near the India-Pakistan border in the Pathankot district of Punjab have been affected after the water level in the Ujh and Ravi rivers and rivulets rose following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In Fazilka district, the administration ordered that all schools in 20 districts near the Sutlej will remain shut from August 26 to August 28 in view of the rise in the water level in the river due to heavy rains that caused a flood-like situation.

The villages included Muhar Jamsher, Teja Ruhela, Chak Ruhela, Dona Nanka, Mahatam Nagar and Ram Singh Bhaini.

The administration has also ordered for 'Thikri Pehra" in affected villages. 'Thikri Pehra' is based on the concept of people guarding themselves in case of any emergency situation through community policing.

The Amritsar district administration has also declared a holiday in all schools in Ajnala and Rayya on August 26 in view of the rise in water level in the Beas and Ravi rivers.