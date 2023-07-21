Water-logging, damage to roads reported following incessant rains in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Several roads were damaged and water-logging was reported in various parts of Telangana, including the capital city, on Friday following incessant rains in the last three days.

Some residential localities at Gajularamaram, Rajendranagar here witnessed inundation and the Hussain Sagar lake was filled to the brim.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Ross, who visited rain-hit areas asked field-level officials to be alert.

No loss of life due to the rains has been reported so far, an official release quoted him as saying.

The Commissioner said 428 monsoon emergency teams and 27 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have been working to address rain-related problems.

Several rivulets were in spate in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Medak and other districts following rainfall which caused damage to roads.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting to review the situation arising out of heavy rains, enquired about the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari apprised the CM of the measures taken by authorities, according to an official release.

The administration in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district is assessing the water levels at Bhadrachalam and is prepared to take up relief measures, she said.

Rao directed that the administration should be vigilant in view of the rain forecast for the next couple of days, the release added.

In its Daily Weather Report of Telangana (at 0830 hours on Friday), the IMD said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and others on July 22 and 23. PTI SJR SJR ROH