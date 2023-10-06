Water logging in Guwahati due to incessant rains

Guwahati, Oct 6 (PTI) Incessant rainfall over the last couple of days has led to massive water logging across Guwahati and almost all parts of the city reported flooding.

The situation worsened since the early hours of Wednesday as the water entered houses and even rose to above the waist-level in many areas. People waded through dirty water to reach their workplaces in the morning and school children faced a difficult time commuting.

The Kamrup metropolitan district administration assisted by SDRF and other agencies were pressed into relief and rescue operations since morning, officials said.

People marooned in the severely-affected areas were evacuated with the help of boats by these agencies, while food items and water were distributed in many parts, the sources said.

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal claimed that blockages in drains due to dumping of garbage by the people and fallen trees hampered the natural flow of Bharalu river led to decreased outflow of the rain water, The minister, who visited several affected areas along with Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, said heavy rainfall and blockages in drainage have led to the water logging. The water is being pumped out through machines in 32 places.

“In the last 48 hours Guwahati received 167.80 mm of rainfall. In comparison we had 171 mm rainfall in the whole of September,” he posted on 'X'.

The receding of water has been delayed due to several trees falling in Bharalu River, which hindered the outflow of rainwater into the river, he said.

“All department officials are working tirelessly to fight the situation and ensure relief to the people of Guwahati. We seek the cooperation of all citizens in our efforts,” the minister added.

School buses and vans as well as other private and commercial vehicles were seen stranded on the roads and rickshaws emerged as the preferred mode of communication. The rickshaw pullers navigated through above waist-level waters at places to make an extra buck as they ferried people in different parts.

Among the worst-hit localities are Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh Road, Chandmari, RG Baruah Road, Kahilipara and Bamuni maidan.

In many water-logged areas, the power supply was disconnected to ensure that no mishaps occur.

The district administration opened a helpline number (9365429314) for the general public to contact for any assistance or information, officials said.

