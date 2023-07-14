Water-logging in several areas of Patna including Bihar Assembly premises

Patna, Jul 14 (PTI) Incessant rain caused water-logging in several areas of the state capital including the Bihar Assembly premises on Friday.

Advertisment

Patna received 35.7 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm of Friday.

Muddy streets and slushy potholes were seen in many parts of the city, caused by intermittent rainfall since 1.30 pm on Friday. However, officials of the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) and district administration claimed that rainwater was drained out in the shortest time possible despite heavy rain in the last two days. Bihar assembly premises witnessed water-logging on the last day of the Monsoon session which began on July 10. The colonial-era Vidhan Sabha building stood like a desolate, marooned fortress with photo and video journalists dropping in at frequent intervals to capture the images. Similar was the scene at the official bungalow of several state ministers who reside a few hundred metres away.

Opposition party members were quick to criticise the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for the alleged poor civic infrastructure in the state capital.

Talking to reporters, senior BJP leader and former minister, Neeraj Singh Bablu, said, "The rain has exposed the tall claims of the Nitish Kumar government of providing better civic amenities to the people in the state in general and Patna in particular. Look at the assembly premises…several areas of the assembly premises have submerged after the rain today. We are thinking of starting a fish farm business here".

Echoing a similar view, another BJP MLA and former minister, Pramod Kumar, said, "Nitish Kumar is least bothered about the development of Bihar. Today’s rain has exposed this government". PTI PKD RG