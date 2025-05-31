Water metro boat hits Ro-Ro vessel due to strong currents, no one injured: KMRL

Kochi, May 31 (PTI) A water metro boat hit a Ro-Ro vessel behind it near the Vypin jetty here on Saturday, but no one was injured and neither of the boats were damaged, Kochi Metro Rail Corporation (KMRL) said.

The incident occurred when the water metro boat from Kerala High Court to Vypin was pushed back slightly by the strong water currents while approaching the jetty and hit the Ro-Ro vessel behind it, the KMRL, which manages the water metro services, said in a statement.

Following the incident, services were suspended for a short while till the strong water currents subsided and then it was resumed, it said.

"There was no damage to either boat or any inconvenience to the passengers. The water metro boat was brought to the jetty with the help of another boat and the passengers were disembarked," it added.

KMRL said that it had launched an internal investigation into the incident.