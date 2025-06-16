Water metro project report submitted; Rane asks for development plan in three months

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday asked officials to submit a development plan for water metro in Mumbai within three months.

Kerala-based Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, which was given the task of conducting a survey to start a water metro in Mumbai, submitted its report to Rane during the day.

The project will create an alternative transport system in Mumbai and work on it should start as soon as possible, Rane said.

"The development plan for the water metro should be submitted within three months. There are huge opportunities for water transport in Mumbai, especially in Bandra, Worli, Versova, south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. These opportunities should be fully considered while choosing the routes of the water metro," he said.

Routes with maximum passengers and maximum benefits should be selected, while ticket prices should be affordable, he added.

"The water metro will be a good option to connect suburbs with the city of Mumbai and south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. A development plan should be prepared considering all these aspects. The jetty and metro terminal should be developed on the lines of the metro. Water metro should be connected with other modes of transport," Rane said.

The Kochi Metro Rail Corporation report has mentioned the construction of a total of 29 terminals and has also selected 10 routes.

The project, which will include the construction of facilities for passengers at the jetty terminal, purchase of boats etc, will entail a total expenditure of Rs 2500 crore. PTI MR BNM