Water Metro will transform Goa's image: Minister Subash Desai

Kochi, Aug 25 (PTI) Goa Waterways Minister Subhash Desai on Monday said that the implementation of the proposed Water Metro project will change the very face of the state.

He was speaking after holding discussions at the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) headquarters here regarding the implementation of the Water Metro project in Goa, said a press release.

Goa has around 90 km of inland waterways and several islands that are popular tourist destinations but cannot be accessed by road, Desai pointed out.

"Connecting these islands through the Water Metro will open up avenues for overall development of the region," he said.

The minister held talks with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Managing Director Loknath Behera and said Goa was eagerly awaiting the feasibility study report being prepared by Kochi Metro for the state's Water Metro project.

River Navigation Department Director Vikram Singh Raje Bhosle also accompanied him, the release said.

The delegation from Goa also travelled on the Kochi Water Metro from the High Court terminal to Fort Kochi.

KMRL Directors Dr M P Ramnavas and Sanjay Kumar, along with Chief General Manager (Water Transport) Shaji Janardanan, briefed the visitors on the project.

Goa is one of the 18 centres identified by the Union government for implementing Water Metro projects. KMRL has been entrusted with conducting feasibility studies for these locations, the release further said.

The study tour to Kochi aimed to gain a better understanding of the Water Metro model before its implementation in Goa, the minister added. PTI TBA KH