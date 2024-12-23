Water Metro would be expanded to other cities: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Kochi, Dec 23 (PTI) Hailing the Kochi Water Metro project, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday said the feasibility of water metros in other cities located near seashore would be looked into. Speaking to reporters after taking a ride on the water metro, he said he felt like travelling in a water plane. Metro plays an important role in urban transportation, and in the future, the water metro will be further expanded, he said.

Advertisment

"We will explore the possibility of water metro in cities located near the seashore and take it forward," Manohar Lal added.

"This unique experiment of Kerala will definitely prove to be an excellent model for other states of the country," he posted on his X account.

"Today I had a pleasant experience of travelling in Kochi Water Metro, Water Metro is not just a means of passenger transport but a unique amalgamation of convenience, environmental protection, and modern technology," his post said.

Advertisment

Water Metro is providing cheap and modern transport facilities to the people living on many islands around Kochi.

This is not only reducing the traffic problem of Kochi but is also promoting backwater tourism. This unique experiment of Kerala will definitely prove to be an excellent model for other states of the country, the post further added.

The Union Minister was on a two-day visit to Kerala and Lakshadweep. PTI ARM ARM ADB