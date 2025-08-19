Water on Delhi's roads but not in people's homes: Atishi

Panaji, Aug 19 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Tuesday slammed the BJP government in Delhi, claiming that the roads in the city are flooded due to the rains while people do not get enough drinking water.

For the first time there is a water scarcity in the national capital during the monsoon, the former Delhi chief minister told PTI here.

"There is water on the streets (due to rains) but there is no water in people's homes," Atishi said.

Asked about the possibility of the Yamuna overflowing due to the heavy rains, she said considering the BJP government's mismanagement, one can only hope that people will be evacuated in time and there are no floods in Delhi.

The so-called four-engine BJP government has failed on every front, said Atishi, the leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly.

About schools in the national capital frequently receiving bomb threats, she said it was happening every week.

"Is it so difficult to track down (threat) calls and emails these days?" she asked. PTI RPS KRK