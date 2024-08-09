Water pipeline leakage in Delhi's Pitampura: NGT directs DJB, DPCC to take remedial action

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to take immediate remedial measures on the leakage of water pipelines in the Pitampura area.

The green body was hearing a letter petition alleging leakage from water pipelines near Gopal Mandir Road in Pitampura and water from the damaged pipelines being supplied for drinking purposes.

In an order passed last week, a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that, according to the petition, the Delhi Jal Board excavated the road for the extension of pipelines in January 2023 and the project was still incomplete.

"Having regard to the nature of the complaint made in the letter petition, we are of the view that expeditious action is required to be taken by the Delhi Jal Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure that the problem which is reflected in the letter petition is remediated without any delay," it said.

The bench also included Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member A Senthil Vel.

"We direct the administrative heads of both the above authorities to look into the grievance and ensure appropriate remedial action without any delay," the tribunal added. PTI MNR SZM