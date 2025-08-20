Water pumped out of flooded underpasses at Dharashiv, Maharashtra: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that while waterlogging was reported for short durations during heavy rains in a few underpasses in Dharashiv, Maharashtra but the water was pumped out.

He said this is a written reply to a query regarding waterlogging in railway underpasses in Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Maharashtra.

"Total 30 numbers of Road Under Bridges (RUBs) exist in Dharashiv (Osmanabad) district on Kurduvadi-Latur Road section. During heavy rains, the problem of waterlogging has been reported for a short duration in a few underpasses, which has been addressed by provision of pumping arrangement,” Vaishnaw said.

He outlined several remedial measures taken by the Railways to mitigate the problem of waterlogging in underpasses.

"Adequate drainage arrangements are made as an integral part of planning of new Road Under Bridge (RUB)/subways.

"In existing RUBs/subways remedial measures like water flow diversion to nearby bridge and nallahs/drains, provision of cover shed on approach roads, provision of hump at entry to Road under Bridge (RUB), provision of cross drains, sealing of joints etc. are made as per feasibility, suitability and site requirements,” Vaishnaw said.

Pumping arrangement is made for identified RUBs to drain out water expeditiously in case of emergency and provision to stop road traffic in exceptional and unusual rainfall situations for the safety of road users, he said.

Vaishnaw stated that any instances of waterlogging are dealt with promptly and resolved on priority. PTI JP JP SKY SKY