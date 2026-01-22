Water purification systems be classified as essential public health goods: Stakeholders' association

Ahmedabad/New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Water Purification and Treatment Association of India (WAPTAI) has urged the government to consider rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on water purification systems and their essential components.

The association, representing manufacturers, distributors, technicians, and service providers from both organised and unorganised segments of the industry, sought that water purification systems used in domestic, commercial, and industrial applications and their spare parts be classified as essential public health goods.

It also demanded that the existing 18 per cent GST on such items be rationalised to 5 per cent or provided with an appropriate exemption, in order to improve affordability and wider adoption.

In a statement, WAPTAI highlighted that water purification systems play a crucial role in safeguarding public health.

Despite continuous efforts under national initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, challenges related to water quality persist across domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, it said.

WAPTAI stated that the current GST structure significantly increases the cost of water purification systems and spare parts, impacting affordability and leading to slowing adoption, particularly among domestic, small establishments, institutions and industries.

It further noted that through the use of advanced technologies such as rainwater harvesting, ultra-filtration, nanofiltration, reject-water recovery solutions, water recycling and reuse technologies, along with STP, ETP and Zero Liquid Discharge systems, the water purification industry is actively contributing to water conservation at commercial and industrial levels.

"Safe drinking water is directly linked to public health and national productivity. Rationalising GST on water purification systems and components will encourage wider adoption of certified technologies across all sectors," said Ashit Doshi, the president of WAPTAI.

Bhupesh Patel, the secretary of WAPTAI, said, "Affordable access to safe drinking water aligns with the government's vision of inclusive growth and health security." "Rationalisation of GST on water purification systems would be a progressive step towards ensuring potable water availability while promoting responsible water conservation across India," he said.

The association also pointed out that globally, water treatment and purification technologies are recognised as essential infrastructure, with several countries supporting adoption through reduced indirect taxation and policy incentives.