Water quality in UP's rivers, reservoirs improved by nearly 70 pc: UPPCB report

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI) The water quality of rivers and reservoirs has improved by nearly 70 per cent in 2024 from 2023, the state government said citing a report by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Tuesday.

The UPPCB has undertaken a series of effective measures to enhance the water quality of rivers and reservoirs across the state, it said in a statement.

"As a result of these efforts, UPPCB's 2024 report reveals a significant 68.8 per cent improvement in water purity across Uttar Pradesh compared to 2023," it said.

This achievement reflects the success of sustained initiatives, stringent monitoring, and special campaigns led by the state government to combat water pollution.

The UPPCB conducted water quality tests at 176 locations throughout the state in 2024, recording notable improvements at 120 sites, a clear indication of the effectiveness of the state's pollution control strategies, it said.

Under flagship initiatives such as the Namami Gange Mission and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up its capacity for wastewater treatment, it said.

As of April 2025, a total of 152 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been installed, of which 141 are fully operational and 126 are in compliance with the prescribed environmental standards. While 6 STPs are currently in the testing phase, 15 are expected to reach full operational capacity shortly, the government said.

"Despite this progress, challenges persist in certain regions. To address these issues, the government and local administration are working in tandem to ensure full compliance and improved water quality outcomes," it said.

In its commitment to enforcing environmental regulations, the UPPCB has taken strict action against non-compliant sewage treatment plants (STPs).

"Between October 2022 and April 2025, environmental fines totaling Rs 11.79 crore were imposed on erring STPs. However, only Rs 7.30 lakh has been recovered so far, prompting the board to focus on strengthening the penalty recovery mechanism," it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has placed special emphasis on the restoration and conservation of major rivers, such as the Ganga, Yamuna, and Gomti, as well as smaller water bodies, according to the statement.

"The government has not only expanded the capacity of STPs under the Namami Gange programme but also implemented strict regulations to control effluents discharged by industrial units," it added.