Water released from Jayakwadi dam to Parli thermal power plant amid shortage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Water has been released from Jayakwadi dam for uninterrupted operations at the Parli thermal power station in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Tuesday.

The power plant authorities had written to the state irrigation department last week stating that the operations may stop due to water shortage in the region, the official said.

The irrigation department started discharging water from Jayakwadi dam on Monday evening, and the discharged water is stored in the Khadka barrage, from where it is lifted for power generation, he said.

The discharge is at 100 cusecs now, but the flow will be increased if needed, he said.

According to the irrigation department, the water stock at Jayakwadi dam was 527 MCM till March 15, which was 24 per cent of its overall capacity.

The dam supplies water for agriculture in Jalna, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani districts, and domestic purposes to the cities of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna. PTI AW ARU