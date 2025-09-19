Water Resources dept cleans 272 sites, earns Rs 1.22 cr in Swachhata drive 4.0

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) As part of Special Campaign 4.0, more than 272 sites across the country were cleaned, freeing up 34,644 square feet of space and generating Rs 1.22 crore in revenue through scrap disposal, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR) said on Friday.

The campaign, conducted between November, 2024 and August, 2025 focused on minimising pendency and institutionalising Swachhata practices, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

During this period, the department and its organisations reviewed 9,407 physical files, weeding out 2,130 of them, and examined 3,611 e-files, closing 156.

The drive also led to the resolution of 2,749 public grievances and 222 appeals, along with the disposal of 355 VIP references, 154 PMO references and 15 parliamentary assurances.

The statement said monthly updates on the progress of the campaign were regularly uploaded on the Special Campaign Dashboard for Monitoring (SCDPM) portal since November, 2024.

With Special Campaign 4.0 completed, the department said it has already finalised the roadmap for Special Campaign 5.0 and sensitised all its offices and organisations for active participation. PTI UZM KSS KSS