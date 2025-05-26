Water row: HC reserves verdict on Punjab's plea seeking review of May 6 order

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday reserved its order on a Punjab government's plea which sought a review or modification of its May 6 order directing the state to release additional water to Haryana.

During the hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel here, the Centre and the state of Haryana opposed the Punjab's plea in their submissions.

Punjab had sought a review or modification of the high court's May 6 order pertaining to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan's May 2 decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water to Haryana.

The high court on May 6 had directed Punjab to abide by the decision of the meeting held on May 2 under the chairmanship of the Union home secretary.

Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Satya Pal Jain, appearing for the Centre, on Monday said the Punjab government neither complied with the May 6 order of the high court nor challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Jain said the Punjab government has no ground to seek review or modification of the high court's order.

He also quoted an example of Bhai Kanahiya, who offered water in battle without any discrimination, and said Punjab should learn from the legendary story.

Bhai Kanahiya, who was a disciple of Guru Tegh Bahadur, carried a 'mashk' (leather pouch filled with water) on his shoulder in a battle in Anandpur Sahib and served water to the wounded without any discrimination.

Referring to the May 2 meeting held by the Union home secretary, Additional Solicitor General Jain said two senior officers of the Punjab government, who were part of the meeting, did not raise any objection to the decision.

Till date, they have not said that proceedings of the meeting have not been properly recorded, said Jain.

The ASG submitted that the high court had recorded its findings after a detailed discussion from both the sides.

The Centre also accused Punjab of "bullying" all institutions.

In the previous hearing on May 22, the Punjab government had alleged concealment of "material facts" by the Centre, Haryana and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) which led to the May 6 order of the high court.

Punjab had submitted that the Union home secretary's May 2 meeting was called on the issue of law and order, not regarding water sharing matter and this "fact was concealed" from the court.

In its petition, the state of Punjab had objected that the Union home secretary was not the appropriate authority to take a call on releasing water.

On May 20, Haryana, BBMB and the Centre had filed their replies to Punjab's plea which sought a review or modification of the high court's May 6 order.

The Haryana government had earlier submitted that the application filed by Punjab is "complete abuse of the process of the Court with an ulterior motive to wriggle out from the proceedings of contempt".

Punjab and Haryana have been at loggerheads over the distribution of water with the AAP government refusing to share water from Bhakra dam, saying the neighbouring state has already utilized its share of water. PTI CHS KVK KVK