Water row: Mann says BJP, BBMB to blame if something untoward happens; slams farmers' 'silence'

Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday warned that the BJP and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) will be held responsible if "violence" or something untoward happens as they continue to send officials to the Nangal Dam.

He also called out farmers' unions for their "silence" on the issue.

Mann headed to the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district after he came to know that the BBMB officials had reached there again to release water to Haryana.

AAP workers and some local villagers led by Punjab Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains held a protest against the officials for their attempt to release water to the neighbouring state.

This came four days after BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi was allegedly locked inside Nangal Dam's guest house by AAP workers.

Punjab and Haryana are at loggerheads over the distribution of water. The AAP-led government in Punjab has refused to share the water from Bhakra dam saying Haryana has already utilized its share.

Mann also took potshots at the farmer unions for their "silence" on protecting the state's water rivers.

Addressing the media at the Nangal dam, Mann said it is unfortunate that on one hand, Punjab is on high vigil and bravely confronting the enemy at the international border and on the other hand the BJP government at the Centre was playing "dirty games" and resorting to tantrums to deprive the state of its waters.

"This is unfortunate and should be avoided during times of crisis," he said.

Mann said the Punjab government is committed to protecting the border and the state waters.

Chastising the attempts of the BBMB, Mann warned BJP and BBMB to not to try to disturb the law and order by frequently sending officials to the Nangal dam.

"If any untoward incident takes place, there is any loss of life and property or violence takes place, then BBMB and BJP will be held responsible for this," the chief minister said.

Asked whether the Punjab government would move the Supreme Court, Mann asked which order would the state challenge when there was no such order was released for sharing water.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 7 had restrained Punjab and its departments, including police personnel, from "interfering" in the day-to-day functioning, operation and regulation of the Bhakra-Nangal Dam and Lohand control room water regulation offices managed by BBMB.

The bench further directed Punjab to abide by the decision of a meeting held on May 2 under the chairmanship of the Union home secretary.

Replying to a question, Mann said his government will seek reconstitution of the BBMB.

Replying to a question, Mann said the state government will also seek an audit of the funds given to the BBMB in the last few years, alleging the officers used the hard earned money of taxpayers for their "own interests".

"We will stop their (BBMB) funds if the Centre does not release our pending rural development fund. We will get an audit of utilisation of funds conducted," said Mann.

Mann said even the BBMB uses the money of the state to fight legal battles against Punjab, which is highly deplorable.

Earlier addressing the protesters at the Nangal dam, which is located downstream of the Bhakra dam, Mann took a swipe at Punjab's farmers' unions for keeping mum on protecting the state's waters.

"We are trying to save water for farmers. Now where are farmers' unions? They have not issued a single statement in support of Punjab's waters. We will fight alone." He said that they only want to hold 'dharnas' and stop highways. "Come here. We are here. We are saving water for agricultural fields," said Mann.

"Now where are those who call themselves 'paniya de rakhe' (protector of waters)? Have you met any of them? They just run their shops. They will now face protests. People will come to know who stands on which side. There is no AC here, nor AC-fitted trolleys here. It is difficult (for protesting) under the sun," said Mann.

Earlier in a post on X, Mann accused the BJP government of once again attempting to "plunder" Punjab's water through BBMB officials. "I will not let this happen," he said.

Punjab has claimed that Haryana has already exhausted its allocated share, and 4,000 cusecs of water were already being released on humanitarian rounds.