Water row: Mann slams Haryana CM Saini over his 'misleading' claim

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday lashed out at his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini over his claim, which he called a "bundle of lies", that he had assured him the release of more water to the neighbouring state.

A day after he rejected Haryana's demand for release of additional water, Mann wrote to Saini, categorically stating that Punjab does not have a single drop of surplus water to share with any other state.

In the communication, Mann said he had received a Saini's letter through media only and asserted that it was unfortunate that a person of his (Saini's) stature is "misleading" the people over the issue.

He said Saini did call him but he never gave any assurance regarding water to Saini.

The Punjab CM this is nothing more than "a bundle of lies" as this promise was never made, adding that this does not suit a person sitting on a constitutional post.

Saini on Tuesday accused Mann of twisting facts after the Punjab chief minister refused the release of more water to Haryana.

The Haryana CM cited a letter dated April 27, which he wrote to Mann, and said that he was surprised that instead of responding to his letter, Mann released a video and tried to "mislead" the people by disregarding the facts.

Saini said on April 26, he told Mann over phone that the Punjab officials were showing reluctance in implementing the decision taken by Bhakra Beas Management Board's technical committee on April 23 to release water to Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

That day, Saini said, Mann had given him a clear assurance that he would immediately instruct his officials and ensure their implementation by the next morning.

The Haryana CM said that when the Punjab officials did nothing till 2 pm on the next day, that is April 27, and did not even pick up the phone of Haryana officials, he then wrote to Mann and made him aware of these facts.

In his April 27 letter to Mann, Saini wrote, "Kindly refer to our telephonic discussion yesterday regarding the implementation of the decision of the Technical Committee of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) taken on April 23, inter alia giving 8,500 cusecs water at Haryana Contact Points (HCP)".

"You may recall having assured me that your authorities would ensure implementation of the said decision by today. However, I have been informed that Water Resources Department of Government of Punjab has still not placed the indent with BBMB as per the said decision till 2 pm today," Saini had said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mann said every year BBMB distributes water to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan which is applicable from May 21 to May 20 next year.

He said that this year BBMB had distributed 3.318 million acre feet (MAF), 2.987 MAF and 5.512 MAF water to Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab respectively.

Mann said Haryana had used its share of water by March 31 this year after which the crisis had arisen.

Mann wrote that subsequently the Haryana government urged Punjab that they do not even have water to cater to the drinking needs of people.

He said as a humanitarian gesture, the Punjab government generously allotted 4,000 cusecs of water daily to Haryana from April 6.

Mann said the population of Haryana is three crore and as per estimates, 1,700 cusecs of water is enough to meet the needs of people of the state.

However, Mann said that the Haryana government sought 2.5 times more water from Punjab than its actual needs.

He added that a few days back Haryana had pleaded that this water is not sufficient for it and they need 8,500 cusecs additional water daily.

Mann said it is evident that the demand for additional water is for irrigation purposes and this problem has arisen as Haryana has not utilized its share of water "properly".

The Punjab CM said his state is already grappling with shortage of water for agricultural purposes as the groundwater is receding across the state.

The level of water in dams is at all time low and water level at Pong dam, Bhakra dam and Ranjit Sagar dam is 32 feet, 12 feet and 14 feet low respectively as compared to that of last year, he said.

Water of Punjab belongs to the state and no one will be allowed to divest the state from it, he said, adding that the state government will not allow anyone to deprive Punjab of its legitimate share.

He alleged that the BJP through its government in Haryana and at the Centre is trying to "suppress" Punjab and it is unfortunate that the BBMB is passing new resolutions everyday to "rob" share of Punjab's water.

Mann reiterated that the state government is committed to safeguard interests of the state and no one will be allowed to "plunder our waters from us".