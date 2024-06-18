Water scarcity in Himachal, no leave for Jal Shakti employees

Shimla, Jun 18 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered that Jal Shakti Vibhag officials won't be granted any leave as the state is suffering from water scarcity, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The officials have been directed to remain present at their respective places of posting. In case, any officer or official has already proceeded on leave, they will be directed to report back to their respective place of posting, the spokesperson said.

All the engineers-in-chief, chief engineers and superintending engineers of the Jal Shakti Vibhag have been instructed to sort out the issue relating to shortage of drinking water in the state.

According to an official statement, officials of the department will not be granted any kind of leave. Strict directions have been issued to the officials to take immediate remedial steps to ensure proper water supply to the general public.

A drought-like situation has arisen in the entire state due to which the people are facing acute shortage of drinking water and other difficulties, the spokesperson said.

It has also been observed that various complaints are being received particularly regarding scarcity and inequitable distribution of drinking water and damages of water supply schemes, he said.

This step has been taken keeping in view the adverse situation in the state. PTI BPL NB