Water scarcity serious environmental issue, public participation must for conservation: CM Sai

Nava Raipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Water scarcity is not only a serious environmental concern but also an economic, social and developmental challenge and public participation is essential to make its conservation sustainable and effective, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Friday.

He chaired a a review meeting in Nava Raipur to assess the implementation of the 'Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari 2.0' campaign in the state, which was attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil virtually.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of treating water like 'prasad', Sai emphasised the need to adopt a sensitive and responsible approach towards usage.

"The state government is committed to turning water conservation into a people's movement under the Prime Minister's guidance. In the first phase of the campaign, Chhattisgarh secured second place nationally, while several districts received awards in different categories," he said.

Under the community participation model, large-scale works such as borewell recharge, rooftop rainwater harvesting, recharge shafts, soak pits and open-well recharge structures were undertaken, the CM added.

At present, five critical and 21 semi-critical groundwater blocks have been identified in the state, he said.

"Compared to 2024, five of these blocks recorded reduced groundwater extraction and improvement in water levels in 2025, indicating positive outcomes of conservation efforts. The second phase, 'Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari 2.0' has adopted a technology-driven and result-oriented strategy," Sai said.

The state government has set a target of constructing 10 lakh water conservation structures by May 31, while on the occasion of the state's silver jubilee year, a special initiative will encourage more than four lakh farmers owning over 10 acres of land to construct farm ponds (dabris), he said.

District administrations are working in coordination with industrial groups for this effort as these structures will help improve groundwater levels and provide farmers additional benefits such as irrigation and fish farming, the CM pointed out.

"The second phase will also focus on geotagging all water structures, preparing water budgets for gram panchayats and developing water security plans. Village youth will be trained as 'Jal Mitras' to support the campaign," he said.

The CM added that with special focus on critical and semi-critical blocks, targets have been set for 40 per cent of conservation works in semi-critical blocks and 65 per cent in critical blocks.

He urged citizens to make water conservation part of daily life, protect water structures and adopt responsible water practices.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Patil appreciated the state's work and innovations in water conservation, adding that Chhattisgarh's second position nationally last year reflects its strong efforts.

"PM Modi launched the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan from Surat in September 2024 with a call for collective participation in water conservation from one's workplace to one's homeland, aiming to transform conservation into a mass movement," Patil said.

Patil urged all collectors to ensure full and effective utilisation of funds received under MGNREGA for water conservation works.

He also praised the work of a woman sarpanch from Rajnandgaon for undertaking notable water conservation efforts through her own initiative. PTI COR BNM