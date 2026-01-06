Water security, graft-free governance, digital transparency key points of BJP manifesto for Thane

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) Building a new dam to provide round the clock water to every household in Thane city, corruption-free governance and digital transparency were key features of the BJP's portion of Mahayuti's manifesto unveiled on Tuesday for the January 15 civic polls.

The manifesto, titled "Thane Nirdharnama" (Resolution Paper), was released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day after the rival Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance unveiled its own set of pre-poll promises for the city and its residents.

Launching the manifesto at a news conference held at the Thane BJP headquarters, party leaders gave the slogan "Abki Bar Sau Par" (This time, over a 100) for Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections. The civic body, where the BJP is contesting the polls in an alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has 131 seats.

Shiv Sena state secretary Ram Repale informed the media that his party's specific portion of the Mahayuti manifesto would be published soon.

Talking to reporters, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar highlighted that building an exclusive dam for Thane to "quench the thirst of citizens" was at the top of its priority list.

The manifesto promised 24x7 water supply to every household and special funds to replace old, leaking pipelines.

Kelkar stated the party's firm intent was to make Thane "free of corruption and encroachment".

The document pledged to complete concretization of 197 km of roads within municipal limits and implement a permanent ducting policy for utilities (water, gas, mobile) to prevent repeated road digging.

A major highlight of the "Smart Thane" vision in the document was the push for a transparent, tech-driven administration. The party promised to launch an integrated municipal app - a single mobile platform - modelled after the Centre's 'UMANG' app, to provide one-touch civic services.

Digital expenditure boards will be installed in every ward to display real-time spending of public funds, and mandatory 'Ward Sabhas' (meetings) will be held every three months. A 'MyGov'-style forum will be launched to allow residents to contribute directly to policy-making, said the manifesto.

The document promised an AIIMS-level grand hospital in coordination with the central government and a dedicated cancer hospital for Thane.

On education front, the manifesto said municipal schools will see the introduction of semi-English mediums, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, and coding, supported by annual mandatory teacher training.

Talking about women's safety, the party said once elected to rule the civic body, the alliance will establish creches for children of working mothers and dedicated working women's hostels.

The manifesto outlined a vision to elevate Thane as a cultural and sports hub. It promised development of 6 to 8 new theme parks, modernization of existing playgrounds, and construction of a new international-standard stadium capable of hosting IPL matches.

On the issue of environment, the document expressed commitment to rejuvenate silted lakes and wells, using CSR funds for beautification and tourism.

In his concluding message in the manifesto, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the document as an "emotional bond" and a "sincere contract" with the people of Thane, promising every word will be translated into action.