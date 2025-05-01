Water-sharing row: Won't allow more water to Haryana, says Punjab minister Cheema

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the AAP government will not allow the release of any more water to Haryana even as he accused the BJP of "hatching a conspiracy" against the border state.

Cheema's remark came a day after the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana at a meeting held here.

The decision to release water to Haryana came despite Punjab government officials strongly objecting to the BBMB move, claiming that the neighbouring state has already utilised its share of water.

Punjab Police, meanwhile, has beefed up security at the Nangal dam located in Rupnagar district as part of security review arrangements.

Addressing the media here, Cheema lashed out at the BJP-led Centre and the Haryana government on the water release issue.

Cheema accused the BJP-led Centre, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar of "hatching a conspiracy" against Punjab, its farmers and its people.

“Haryana has already utilised 103 per cent of the allotted water share, while Rajasthan utilised 110 per cent. But Punjab has utilised 89 per cent of its allotted water share,” Cheema said.

Giving details, Cheema said Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan were allotted 5.512 million acre feet (MAF), 2.987 MAF and 3.398 MAF, respectively.

So far, Haryana has utilised 3.091 MAF, Rajasthan 3.738 MAF and Punjab 4.925 MAF, he said.

Sharing data of water level in the dams, Cheema said Bhakra dam's water level stood at 1,557.10 feet against a water capacity of 1,680 feet, while Pong dam's water level stood at 1,293.73 feet against a 1,390 feet capacity.

Similarly, the water level in the Ranjit Sagar dam was 1,642 feet as against its 1,732 feet capacity.

“The water level in the dams is already less today,” he said.

Cheema also pointed out that 115 out of 153 blocks in Punjab were already in the “dark zone”, where the farmers had to install deep tubewells to draw water for irrigation requirements.

“There is a strong government in Punjab and it will not allow the release of even a single drop of water to Haryana. We are not stopping anybody's right and we are not betraying anyone. We have already given the allotted water,” Cheema said.

Stating that the Haryana government should have used its wisdom on how to utilise water, Cheema alleged,“They showed foolishness. Had they not wasted water, they would have used it by May 21. If they have used water earlier, it means they used water meant for drinking purposes for industry or agriculture. They misused water.” The minister also said that the dams are in safe hands and their foolproof security arrangements have been made.

“We will not allow anyone to give water because we have the right over it. Haryana will get that much water which has been allotted to it. It will not get anything beyond it. It is very clear. All arrangements have been made to stop it (water). No matter how much they try. BJP's conspiracy will not be successful,” Cheema said.

Replying to a question on beefing up security at dams, Cheema said, “Security of all dams have been reviewed. We will not allow anyone to keep an eye on Punjab's property.” Meanwhile, DIG (Ropar Range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar and other police officers have reached the Nangal dam in Rupnagar to review security arrangements.

“Police have been deputed to review security arrangements at the vulnerable points. Nangal is the biggest dam here. We came here to review security,” Bhullar said.

Referring to the BBMB meeting, Cheema said Punjab government officials strongly put forth their side, arguing that Haryana has already utilised its share of water.

The BBMB has been "pressurised" to release water but it will not happen, Cheema said.

He also raised the issue of the transfer of an engineer from Punjab by the BBMB.

Akashdeep Singh, BBMB director of water regulation at Nangal, has been replaced by Haryana cadre director Sanjeev Kumar. Singh, who is from Punjab, has been posted as the director of dam safety.

Cheema also slammed Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, asking them to resign over the alleged "robbing" of Punjab's rights. PTI CHS ARI