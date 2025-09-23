Water sports activities resume in Himachal's Bilaspur after rain wreaked havoc

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 23 (PTI) Water sports activities halted during the monsoon season after rains wreaked havoc resumed on Tuesday at the Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar personally experienced the speed boat and cruise rides and shared his positive impressions. Cruise rides, banana rides, speedboats, water scooters and other water adventures are being conducted smoothly here, a statement said.

The district administration is committed to developing Bilaspur as a prime hub for adventure sports, he said, adding that the aim is to create an ecosystem where water sports, aero sports and other adventure activities can flourish. This would not only attract more tourists to Bilaspur but also boost local business and economic activities.

He said that in the coming years, Bilaspur is set to gain recognition at both national and international levels in the field of adventure sports. With its proximity to the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane highway and the scenic setting of Bhakra Dam, Gobind Sagar Lake is an ideal location for such activities.

The deputy commissioner also invited tourists from all across the state and the country to visit Bilaspur and enjoy the adventure offerings at Gobind Sagar Lake.

He assured that the administration is consistently working to ensure the convenience and safety of visitors and will be introducing more activities in the near future. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS