Water sports facilities will be developed in Indore and Ujjain along with Bhopal: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jun 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday promised to develop facilities required for water sports activities in Indore and Ujjain cities in addition to state capital Bhopal to facilitate sportspersons in winning a medal in the next Olympic Games.

He was addressing an event linked to the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan' campaign that was launched in the state from June 5 on the occasion of the World Environment Day. The programme was organised on the banks of the scenic Lower Lake in Bhopal.

"Water sports activities will be encouraged in the state and facilities will be developed in Indore and Ujjain along with Bhopal with an aim to win a medal in the Olympic Games," Yadav said.

He said the Jal Ganga Samvardhan campaign will continue after the Ganga Dussehra festival for the conservation of the water bodies.

Under the campaign, 5.50 crore saplings will be planted in the state with people's cooperation.

All the local bodies in the state will organise programmes for the conservation and cleaning of the water bodies in their respective areas, he said.

Yadav also praised the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for initiating programmes with people's participation for the conservation of the Lower Lake. PTI MAS NP