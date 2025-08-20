Water stock in Jayakwadi dam exceeds 95 pc; discharge to begin in next 48 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Ample rainfall in the catchment areas has raised the water stock in the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to more than 95 per cent with the irrigation authorities saying the discharge of water could start any time soon.

The water storage in the dam reached 95.05 per cent in the afternoon, an official said.

Jayakwadi is the biggest dam in the Marathwada region that comprises eight districts.

With good rainfall activity in the Godavari valley, the water storage in the Jayakwadi dam has increased, he said.

In the wake of this development, the executive engineer of the irrigation department has written a letter to the administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Nanded districts, asking them to take necessary measures as water discharge could begin from the reservoir any time in next 48 hours.

The Jayakwadi dam received 5.62 million cubic meters of water due to incessant rains on Tuesday, another official said. PTI AW NP