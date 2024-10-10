Water storage in Marathwada reservoirs up 41 pc this year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) Water storage in the eleven major irrigation projects in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region stands at 95.30 percent of the total capacity, a revenue department report said on Thursday.

The storage was up by 41.13 percent compared to the same day (October 10) in 2023, it said.

The storage on the same day last year was 54.17 percent.

Four projects, namely, Manjara, Penganga, Vishnupur and Sina Kolegaon are 100 percent full due to adequate rainfall.

Four other reservoirs have water storage above 90 percent of the capacity: Jayakwadi (99.94 percent), Yeldari (98.26), Manar (99.18), Nimna Terna (96.93).

Majalgaon dam in Beed district is still receiving inflows of water and its storage has reached 76.73 percent. Nimna Dudhana has no inflows as of now and is filled 75.05 percent, the report said.

Except for Nimna Dudhana and Siddheshwar, other nine projects are still receiving inflows.

The average expected rainfall in the eight districts of Marathwada is 679.5 mm. The region received 804.5 mm of rainfall this monsoon, 118.4 percent of the expected rainfall. In 2023, the rainfall recorded by October 10 was 587.8 mm (83.7 percent), the report noted. PTI AW KRK