Water supply affected in many parts of Delhi following heavy rain

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Water supply in several areas in Delhi was severely affected due to a critical fault at the Chandrawal WW-II pump house following heavy rains on Friday morning, the Delhi Jal Board said.

The disruption in water supply will persist on Saturday too, it said.

In a post on X, the DJB said, "Due to the back flow of rainwater during heavy rain in the morning on June 28, the clear water pump house developed a major fault that resulted in complete stoppage of pumping." "Due to this, evening water supply from Chandrawal WW-II got affected on 28.06.2024 and further water supply will remain affected on June 29 also," it said.

According to the DJB, water supply has been affected in Civil Lines, near Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, and several others, including Old Rajinder Nagar, New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar and Inderpuri.

The DJB urged residents in these areas to store adequate water and authorities have announced that water tankers would be made available to people upon request to mitigate inconvenience.

"Efforts are underway to rectify the pump house issue. However, full restoration of water supply is expected to take time," it said in a statement.