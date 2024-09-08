Water supply disruption in Kerala's capital: Govt declares holiday for educational institutions

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (PTI) As the Kerala Water Authority was yet to restore water supply in the state capital after a pipeline realignment work, the Thiruvananthapuram district Collector has declared a holiday on Monday for all the educational institutions under the city Corporation limits.

The district Collector has declared a holiday for all the educational institutions including schools as well as professional colleges due to the ongoing issue of disruption of water supply in the city.

The state government said the exams which were scheduled on September 9 will be rescheduled.

It said the ongoing admission process in the colleges will, however, not be affected.

Water supply in certain parts of the city has been disrupted for the past few days due to the realignment of pipelines as part of the track doubling work on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line.